Simon Weaver stated his team’s first half performance reached new levels as Town came away from Blundell Park,Grimsby with an impressive 2-1 victory.

Harrogate made only one change from Saturday’s win over Barrow, with Aaron Martin replacing Jon Stead in the starting line up.

Harrogate made the early running with Martin and Calvin Miller having efforts blocked,before Connor Hall ventured forward to head wide a George Thomson free kick.

However,on 25 minutes a mistake from James McKeown in the Grimsby goal enabled Jack Muldoon to open the scoring.

He lost possession of the ball while attempting to prevent a corner and Thomson squared across goal for Muldoon to apply the finishing touch.

The Mariners hit back within 90 seconds with a devastating counter strike!James Tilley broke through and lashed an unstoppable shot inside James Belshaw’s right hand post.

Undeterred,the visitors resumed their offensive and Warren Burrell,who was having an excellent game at left back,released Muldoon through the middle ,but McKeown atoned for his earlier error with a brave, one on one, save

from the Town striker.

But two minutes from the break Town restored their lead, when McKeown could only parry Miller’s vicious cross into the path of Muldoon who promptly netted his sixth of the season.

Harrogate kept up their momentum after the break and Martin almost stretched Town’s lead when he outmuscled Pollock and his shot just grazed the outside of the upright.

Josh Falkingham came in for some rough treatment as both Tilley and Danny Preston were yellow carded as the Mariner’s frustration began to show.

A 30 yard drive from Thomson troubled McKeown and Muldoon shot wide from Kiernan’s pass as Town strove for the elusive third goal that would give them a margin of safety.

A few Grimsby raids did not prove much of a threat as Town managed the half splendidly,and Muldoon spurned a great chance to complete his hat trick late on, when he shot well wide.







Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Burrell,Smith,Hall,Thomson,Falkingham,Kerry(Kiernan 84),Miller(Kirby 75),Martin(Stead 90),Muldoon.

Unused subs,Cracknell,Jones,Walker, Booked Thomson(420,Kerry(72)

Scorer,Muldoon 25,43

Grimsby Town,

McKeown,Hendrie,Pollock,Waterfall,Preston,Clifton,Morton,Spokes(Hanson 68),Tilley,Gibson,Edwards(Bennett 7,Gomis 52).

Unused subs,Battersby,Mohani,Starbuck,Jackson

Booked,Pollock 45,Hendrie 46,Preston 56,Clifton 69.

Referee S Stockbridge

By John Harrison