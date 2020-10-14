Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity’s 2020 calendar recognises the efforts of NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic

Please share the news











Photographs recognising the hard work of NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as celebrating wonderful local landscapes are the feature of the newly-launched Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) 2021 Calendar.

The calendar is now on sale, raising money for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT). The photos featured in the calendar are the winners of the 2020 photo competition run by the charity to celebrate #teamHDFT and all that it means to its staff, patients and service users.

There were over 50 entries to the competition and the winning selection includes stunning images of Harrogate, Knaresborough and surrounding areas, as well as uplifting images of staff at work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To get your calendar and support your local NHS, visit https://hhcc.co.uk/shop/calendar/, email hdft.hhcc@nhs.net or call 01423 557408.

The project has been sponsored by Living and Home, a homeware company based in Manchester whose Director has strong connections to the Trust after his daughter was born at Harrogate District Hospital.

This wonderful support means that the full price of the calendar will go directly to the charity’s work supporting HDFT. The money they raise for the Trust goes towards improving its services, training and facilities and has recently been put towards providing electronic tablets for patients on wards to video call their relatives while in hospital.

Ben Windass, Materials Management Procurement Officer at HDFT, took the winning image on the front of the calendar. He said: I love working for HDFT. My role here offers me variety in my working day, and interaction with a wide range of colleagues throughout the Trust. It really is a wonderful place to work with a genuine sense of community. I named this piece of work ‘Rainbow’ because of the general theme around national support for the NHS and I feel this picture really encapsulates this. Incidentally, these crocheted rainbows were kindly donated to the Trust, which also reinforces the theme of support and positivity towards HDFT, and the NHS as a whole. Any money raised by the sale of these calendars would be greatly appreciated. On a personal level, it feels warming that I have been able to contribute towards this project and hope that it will in turn contribute to supporting our fabulous Trust and all the communities we serve.

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager, said: We are so proud to be launching the 2020/21 calendar this October. The images used to develop it are absolutely amazing and really capture the spirit of the NHS in the north and what it means to be a part of teamHDFT. It’s been a tough year for both colleagues and service users at the Trust, and we are really keen to raise as much as we can following the success of last year’s calendar in order to continue improving what the Trust can do for its local communities. The calendars are available for a suggested £10 donation and will make excellent Christmas gifts.