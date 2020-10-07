Harrogate care home residents do 100 laps for local charity Henshaws

Please share the news













Residents at brighterkind’s The Granby Care Home in Harrogate have raised a wonderful £165 for local charity Henshaws by taking part in the ‘Henshaws Hundreds Challenge’ to help raise money for young people living with sight loss and disabilities.

Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate empowers 16-25 year olds living with a disability to progress and live life the way they want to through a personalised approach to learning and care.

The challenge was to do a hundred of anything so the home decided to hold a huge Teddy Bears’ picnic in the middle of their ballroom with 100 teddies donated by team members and took it in turns to complete 100 laps around the edge of the room.

The home’s Magic Moments Club Coordinator Lydia Jackson said, “Our residents enjoyed every minute of our fundraising day and we had such a giggle. After we completed our hundred laps we enjoyed joining our teddies for a well-deserved cuppa and slice of cake!”

Resident Elaine said, “I really enjoyed getting up and doing a lap of the ballroom and we raised lots of money for Henshaws which is such a great charity.”

The Granby Care Home is located in Granby Road, Harrogate and provides residential care, nursing care and respite care.