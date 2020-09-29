How to use cloud apps for improving ROI on digital marketing campaigns

Please share the news













Cloud applications are an intricate part of every digital marketing campaign, whether we are conscious about their roles or not. However, being conscious is important here, since it allows a business to become aware of more options, and how to utilize those options in the best way possible for generating a better ROI from all their marketing campaigns. Read on as we discuss how to utilize which marketing solution on the cloud for getting more out of your marketing investments.

Shift to Inbound Marketing with HubSpot

Inbound marketing is the only successful marketing standard now, as pushy sales techniques are no longer valid. There was a time when push sales used to work, but that is no longer the situation, especially when it comes to the online platforms since most of the techniques such as pop up ads and incessant emails are considered to be spam. Also, customers are more aware than ever now, which means that unless you are trying to sell to the right customer, most of your marketing and sales efforts will be wasted.

HubSpot is one of the pioneering cloud-based, inbound marketing solutions that helped digital marketers move away from outbound marketing and adopt what really works. Inbound marketing relies on four primary marketing mediums, which are:

Content marketing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Social media marketing Branding – raising awareness about the brand as a whole and not just a product

HubSpot’s various cloud-based marketing services provide a complete, and personalized solution for most of your inbound digital marketing needs, including but not limited to automated solutions for email & social media marketing, lead management tools and marketing data analytics.

Manage All Aspects of Your Email Marketing Campaign with Mailchimp

Mailchimp is a comprehensive email client offering every feature which a company might need in order to get the most ROI out of every email marketing campaign. A must-have web-based software solution for the B2B markets in particular, Mailchimp offers features such as:

Helping the marketer create and manage effective email lists that have a higher rate of success

Automating various sections of an ongoing email campaign, to send timely emails to former and potential customers who have a high chance of converting

The easy-to-use interface makes it a popular choice for writing and designing email marketing content and newsletters.

Merge All Aspects of the Marketing & Sales Pipeline with Pipedrive

The marketing and sales pipeline is a concept similar to a sales funnel, something which most of us are familiar with, but it includes more parameters. At its core, a pipeline can be defined as a virtual pipe through which the lead or potential customers move from the first contact stage to the final conversion stage. Depending on the industry and the company itself, a pipeline can have varying numbers of stages in between the two extremes.

Pipedrive is that one app which merges all stages of the marketing and sales pipeline with one cloud-based business service for easy management, tracking and usable insights. Their hallmark feature is the visualization of this pipeline, which makes tracking customers through the various stages of their “journey through the pipeline”, much easier and more effective than it would be possible otherwise.

Create multiple subdivisions at every stage of the pipeline for customers who are likely to take more time and effort to convert, or just keep things simple and stick to the most important and broader categories only. Get an overview of the company’s entire marketing and sales pipeline at a glance, or view the progress of each customer individually. All of this comes together to allow both the marketing and sales teams to get actionable insights regarding when to act and how.

Use PieSync to Make All Your Marketing Applications Work in Sync with Each Other

What if you could make several seemingly unrelated marketing apps from competing or noncompeting providers work with each other in two-way synchronization? That is exactly what PieSync does for its clients. From Pipedrive and HubSpot to Mailchimp and ActiveCampaign (a highly useful customer care application), nearly all popular and well-reputed cloud applications related to digital marketing are supported on the platform, but that is not all.

PieSync goes beyond just integrating and augmenting various marketing/sales apps and processes; it’s a platform that supports over 233 cloud SaaS solutions for businesses across all departments. PieSync has emerged as the singular, unifying solution which not just improves your marketing ROI, but has the potential to simultaneously improve every other aspect of your online business, ranging from accounting and finances to customer care as well.

Find and Target Your Audience with Facebook Lead Ads

When it comes to revenue generation, no other social media marketing platform generates more revenue than Facebook. By working with Facebook Lead Ads, your business will be able to take advantage of the social media giant’s current position for achieving marketing goals such as identifying the target audience and gathering a solid information base on their interests or actions with relative ease.

This was just an introduction, of course, and there are a lot of other applications that a marketer can find a use for, but that’s precisely the problem in many cases. When there are far too many options, it is easy to make mistakes by choosing either the wrong service or something that cannot be sufficiently useful, turning the investment into an expense instead. It is better to go with a limited set of tools for that reason.

Choose the cloud applications you will need for a particular campaign during the planning stage itself, which would make it easier to follow a predefined path towards marketing success. Of course, new developments will also need to be factored in to avoid scope creep, but in most campaigns, the base plan should remain unchanged. That is unless there is enough reason to justify a revision of the marketing strategy implemented, although such instances are few and far between.