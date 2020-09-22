7 things every new software tester needs to know

Please share the news











1 Share

A global app market has been made possible by the sheer number of devices out in the world. Users have their pick of apps and software depending on their needs. However, before software is released, it has to be developed and tested. Software testing involves finding any bugs or unwanted features in a piece of software so that it works flawlessly for all users who use the software. Software development companies hire software testers because the more people who go through the software, the more bugs or problems they will catch, and the better the software or app will be for it. But, what should you know if you want to become a software tester? Here are a few of those things.

You Need to Understand the Target Audience

Although software developers will be focused on finding bugs in their code, non-technical bugs should be found too. These are the bugs that affect the way a user uses or interacts with the software. In doing this, the tester must look at the app the same way as the targeted users might.

For example, an app might require the user to sign in to access some functions. These additional functions might be great but if the user has a hard time signing up or logging in, they will not be able to take full advantage of what the software has to offer. Testing the app the same way a user might use it will help you find issues like these.

A banking app will be very different from an ecommerce app and what users expect from both. So, the tester must be able to differentiate between the needs of these different groups and test the app while keeping them in mind.

Device Compatibility is Critical

The market is filled with different makes and models of both computer and mobile devices. This is in addition to the different operating systems out there. Although it is impossible to know which user will use the software on which device, it is still important to ensure they can. Optimising the software to not only be compatible with as many devices as possible, but making it performant on many if not all of them, is key.

While it is not possible to test software on all the devices and operating systems that exist, it is still possible to use a targeted approach. This approach starts by identifying the targeted users as discussed above and trying to find out what devices and operating systems they use the most. By using the right kinds of data, a software tester can shortlist the devices, operating systems, screen sizes, and more to prioritise testing for.

There Are Different Types of Software Testing

It might not surprise new software testers that there are different approaches to software testing. The type of testing you focus on will depend on the type of software you are testing and what you are testing for.

If you are testing whether an app works well in different global settings, localisation testing is what you will be focused on. This type of testing lets you know how the app translates to other languages well, if left to right and right to left test affects how the app looks, or if the functionality is affected by what users in certain regions expect.

For bugs and to see how code changes affect the functionality of the software, you need to focus on regression testing. Automation testing uses scripts to run thousands of tests at a time. In many cases, automated tests are looking for consistencies and whether the app produces the same outcomes every time the test is run.

There are other types of software testing and if you want a deeper dive, you can read about the different types of software testing used by companies like Global App Testing. In their exploration, Global App Testing take a look at the different types of software testing, their benefits, drawbacks and the situations they are best suited for. Global App testing is a leading software testing company that gives you the tools and resources to remotely test your app or software and squash bugs before they reach your users.

Agile Development

Agile development is emerging as one of the most important aspects of modern software development. In the past, teams would work on different features and then bring all of them together to create one software. Agile development takes a different approach where everyone works on developing the best software possible.

In agile development developers, testers, team leaders and managers all work together to bring software to life. Here, collaboration and daily communication are coveted and you will find yourself doing a lot of both.

Because everyone is working on the same software, you might find yourself testing the software alongside product owners, developers, analysts and even quality assurance professionals. Since you might be asked to step in and do something you might not be prepared for, be ready to step out of your comfort zone and contribute to the overall development of a high-quality product.

Automation

Test-Driven Development and behaviour-driven development helps individuals who do not have a background in software development learn how to become software testers. Both of these approaches give them the skills to create test cases that they can automate for better results.

If you are new to software development, you will need to learn both of those skills for the languages and programming stacks used by the companies you would like to work with. You will find yourself using phrases and keywords to describe tests and coding those tests so they can run automatically.

To make things easier for yourself, you could learn simple scripting techniques that allow you to create tests without using a framework.

Programming

Although not strictly required, especially if you do not do automated tests or go through code to find bugs, knowing some programming basics will help a lot. Learning programming basics helps you not only understand what the software developer is trying to achieve, but also helps you communicate with them effectively.

Learning programming basics is also a great way to become a software developer yourself if you do not have a software development background.

Social Networking Is Important

While you could try to improve your software testing skills all on your own, having people behind you will help accelerate the process. There are plenty of social media networks and groups that are geared towards new software testers. Here, you will find information about becoming a better tester.

It is also important to test your understanding of software testing. You could start discussions online to see how others approach software testing. If you have the time, starting a blog is a good idea. Here, people can read what you have to say and offer positive criticism so you can learn and become a software tester.

All this is to say that when you become a software tester , the learning never stops as it happens with software development. There will always be something new to learn to streamline your processes or become a better tester. That said, do not follow every path you see because soon enough, you might be lost in the mountains of information, blog posts and articles specifically written for new software testers.

Becoming a software tester can seem daunting because there is so much to do, know and understand. That said, there are a few things you can do to make things easier on yourself and have a successful career as a software tester. Understanding all the points discussed above is a great place to get started.





