Thought Bubble Festival shares digital comic con guests & partners & announces socially distanced Leeds events

Thought Bubble, the UK’s largest comic art festival have shared the first look at the huge programme for their digital convention taking place in November this year following the postponement of their festival to 2021.

Making the decision to postpone the event earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival immediately began preparing to bring one of the most important dates in the UK comics calendar together, despite the ongoing pandemic.

14 – 15 November 2020

https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com

Taking place on 14 – 15 November the festival is pleased to announce some of the guests and partners who will be taking part this year including an ‘In Conversation’ event presented by Cape Graphic Novels featuring influential cartoonist and journalist Joe Sacco who will be interviewed by acclaimed journalist Ian Dunt, as well as appearances from the likes of Kelly Sue DeConnick, Scott Snyder and the premiere of a new documentary on UK comics icon Ian Kennedy, produced and directed by Phillip Vaughan.

The weekend will also host exclusive events and content from some incredible organisations including comiXology, Serial Box, Mondo, 2000 AD, Artgecko Sketchbooks, Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds Arts University and more.

Alongside the exclusive content, panels, Q&As and masterclasses, Thought Bubble will be hosting five digital exhibitor halls featuring online shops for the hundreds of amazing creators and artists who exhibit at Thought Bubble each year.

As well as the digital event, Thought Bubble will be holding a small number of special, socially distanced events in Leeds including collaborations with Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds Arts University and Travelling Man. The Belgrave has introduced a number of safety measures; including socially-distanced assigned seating,sanitiser stations, table service and a one-way system throughout the venue. In order to make the events as accessible as possible, tickets must be booked in advance via the venue’s ticket outlet DICE. More information on these events will be released soon.

Thought Bubble’s digital comic con will be free to attend for all! The festival will have an open fundraising link over the festival week if fans would like to contribute. Funds will go towards Thought Bubble’s running costs following a year with no income. Links to Thought Bubble’s fundraising efforts will be shared closer to the time.







More details, events and guests will be announced soon.

Lisa Wood, Thought Bubble Founder & Director: The guest programme we have built for Thought Bubble 2020 is so amazing. Having the convention digital this year has meant we can reach guests we wouldn’t normally dream of having all coming together in one line-up. We are so happy to be putting together something like this for the comics community to get excited about after a year has been filled with so much negativity and we can’t wait to share our full programme with you soon!

Guests announced so far:

Joe Sacco, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Scott Snyder, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Joëlle Jones, Jeff Lemire, John McCrea, Chip Zdarsky, Babs Tarr, Jock, James Tynion IV, Emma Rios, Cecil Castellucci, Charlie Adlard, Sean Phillips, Ronald Wimberly, Rafael Albuquerque, Christian Ward, Sara Alfageeh, Sanford Greene, G. Willow Wilson, Duncan Fegredo, Kieron Gillen, Ben Oliver, David LaFuente, Ian Kennedy, Alex Norris, Andy Belanger, Lee Garbett, Shelly Bond, Erika Price, Ram V

Exclusive Events From:

ComiXology, Jonathan Cape Graphic Novels, 2000 AD, Mondo, Artgecko Sketchbooks, Serial Box, Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds Arts University