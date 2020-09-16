New mobile Post Office service for Bishop Monkton

Please share the news











Post Office are pleased to announce that we are planning to provide a new Post Office Mobile service in Bishop Monkton, which will stop outside Orchard Cottage, Main Street, Bishop Monkton, HG3 3QP.

Stopping at Orchard Cottage, Main Street, Bishop Monkton, HG3 3QP

Operated by Postmaster from Ripon

Customers of main UK banks can access accounts at new branch

Services include bill payment, cash withdrawals, Postage, home shopping returns

A travelling Post Office, is aboard a specifically designed vehicle. It is a tried and tested way to provide Post Office services to rural communities.

This service will be run by our Postmaster from Ripon, who already operates this service to 20 rural communities.

The service will start on 16 October and will run on Fridays between 12.30pm and 1.15pm.

Bishop Monkton Post Office will provide a wide range of Post Office products and services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers can take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The mobile service aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area.