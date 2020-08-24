Ripon Grammar School GCSE results – individual stories

Please share the news











Champion fencer scores top marks in GCSEs

A CHAMPION fencing athlete is also making his mark in the world of academia after scoring top grades in his GCSEs.

Ripon Grammar school boarding student Joel Wilson, from Gainford, near Darlington, was awarded three grade 9s and eight grade 8s, the equivalent to a clean sweep of A*s.

As a rising star in one of the most technical and tactical sports around, Joel has represented the North-East in national championships and had to juggle demanding training commitments with his studies.

Joel, who turned 16 in July, will now take A-levels in psychology, history, English literature and chemistry and hopes to go on to practise as a barrister in either criminal or family law.

“I’m happy with my results and I think they accurately reflect the efforts I made towards these grades. My biggest challenge was probably balancing fencing and academic studies,” he said.

He first took up epee sword fencing in 2016 when he joined Street Swords in Darlington and trained with Durham-based Laszlo Jakab, who has coached Olympic gold and silver medal winners and a number of national teams, before joining Harrogate Fencing Club.







Aspiring lawyer gets the verdict he hoped for

AN aspiring young lawyer got the verdict he was hoping for when he was awarded top grades in his GCSEs.

Bertie Wood, 16, from Brafferton, was among six RGS students who achieved ten top grade 9s or more, amid an excellent set of overall results which saw an impressive 97.6 percent of all grades awarded to the 131-strong year group at level 9-5 (the equivalent of A*-Bs).

Keen sportsman and actor Bertie, who was awarded ten grade 9s and two grade 8s, now plans to take A-levels in chemistry, history, maths and business studies or economics and pursue a career in law.

Bertie, who juggled his studies with playing badminton, cricket and football alongside part-time holiday jobs including dog-walking and fruit-picking and amateur dramatics both in and out of school, said he was delighted with his results: “I’m extremely happy and think they reflect the hard work I put into my studies. I look forward to my future at RGS and beyond and this is a great start.”

He is particularly pleased to have been awarded a grade 9 in the an additional GCSE he took in Latin, with classes held during lunchtime and after school: “I am very grateful to all of the amazing staff at RGS for keeping me motivated and pushing me to achieve my best,” he said.

Bertie, who has played the lead in a number of school drama productions, added: “It was a shame to have our school year abruptly cut short and I would have loved to celebrate our results with my friends and have a chance to properly thank all of my teachers.

“But lockdown has given me plenty of time to relax as well as learn valuable new skills such as the guitar. However, there is only so much Netflix I can possibly watch, and I am eager to get back to school and see my friends again.”

Farm worker Henrietta reaps reward of hard work

FOR Young Farmer and champion stock-judger Henrietta Jarvis, her eight grade 9s and three grade 8s bring her a step closer to her dream job as a vet.

Henrietta, from Roecliffe, whose part-time weekend job on a local goat farm entails 5am weekend starts, will now take A-levels in biology, chemistry and maths.

She received her results on her mobile phone before she arrived at her summer holiday job on a potato and fruit-picking farm

“It was very strange not to sit my exams after working so hard for the past couple of years,” she said. “But when I opened the email I was glad all my hard work had paid off.”

Henrietta, who has wanted to be a vet since she was 11, is an active member of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ clubs and has represented Yorkshire in the national stock judging finals twice in the last year.

The 16-year-old, who has helped out with everything from lambing to milking and calving at her grandparents’ farm since she was at primary school, also plays violin and helps coach younger children to swim.

Her scores were among an excellent set of overall results at RGS, which saw an impressive 97.6 percent of all grades awarded to the 131-strong year group at level 9-5 (the equivalent of A*-Bs).