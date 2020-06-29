Harrogate police

Police investigating fatal collision near Ripley say they believe woman fell from camper van

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a fatal, single vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the B6165, just outside Ripley, North Yorkshire around 7.10pm on Sunday 28 June 2020.

A white Fiat camper van was driving on the B6165 towards Ripley from the direction of Pateley Bridge, shortly before the roundabout with the A61. It is believed that a 40-year-old woman fell out of the camper van as it was travelling, sustaining fatal injuries. Sadly, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver was uninjured.

Police officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle prior to or at the time of the collision. Anyone with any information and/or dash camera footage that they believe could assist police with their enquiries should contact TC 771 Steven James on 101 option 2, or email steven.james771@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

