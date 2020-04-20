Rainbow runners smash fund-raising target

Please share the news













Last Updated on 20 April 2020 at 2:28pm

Ripon Grammar School student Araminta Praud’s charity Colour Dash has smashed her £1,000 target to raise £2,705 towards supporting disadvantaged young people during these challenging times.

All the proceeds will go to the Prince’s Trust youth charity, which is running a Coronavirus Support Hub for young people, as well as providing vital job, education and training opportunities.

Araminta organised the fun-filled event, which took place the day before the government banned all mass gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at RGS as part of her extended project qualification.

Araminta said: The work they do is really important to me. They help underprivileged young people my age and give them the opportunities that I am lucky enough to have. I strongly believe everyone should have the same opportunities, no-one should be limited. My aim was to raise £1,000. I never expected to raise this much. In these testing times I know this money is going to a great cause. The Prince’s Trust is helping support young people with their new Coronavirus Support Hub whilst also continuing to provide opportunities through their other programmes for those aged 11 to 30. Everyone seemed really excited and it was so lovely to see families out together having fun. At the finish line, where I was handing out medals, everybody was smiling and laughing, supporting each other and taking photos. It was clear the event had been a success. My aim when I started was to encourage people to spend time together outside and seeing it happen was amazing. I’ve even had people enquiring about next year. It was so much broader and more complex than I thought it would be. I’ve had to read legal documents, as well as focus on marketing. Time management has also been crucial and I’ve had to maintain a professional tone with customers and vendors at all times. There is so much more going on behind the scenes of an event than I’d ever imagined.