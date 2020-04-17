Deer Shed Festival 11 postponed by one year due to pandemic

Please share the news













Last Updated on 17 April 2020 at 7:16pm

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival has been postponed until 30 July – 1 August 2021 on safety grounds due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in the UK. It was originally scheduled to take place from 24 – 26 July 2020.

Organisers of the family friendly festival, which attracted 10,000 ticket holders of all ages to its tenth anniversary edition in 2019, maintained that the decision had been based solely on the health and safety of staff, attendees, performers, and the public at large.

While refunds will be made available for those who cannot attend, all tickets will remain valid for the postponed event and Deer Shed has urged people to hold onto them until 2021, with the team doubling efforts to ensure “the re-scheduled event is everything we hoped for and more.”

The statement reads:

Whilst refunds can be requested by those that need them, by holding onto your ticket you will be supporting Deer Shed as an independent, family owned and run business at this difficult time.

Tickets for Deer Shed 11 remain on-sale with a freeze on tier price increases over the summer.

James, Stereolab and Baxter Dury were set to top the music bill at Deer Shed Festival 11, and organisers have pledged to “endeavour over the coming months to confirm as much of the current line-up as possible for the new 2021 dates.

The festival now also attracts an extended line-up of household stand-up comedy names, like Mark Watson, Rachel Parris, Marcus Brigstocke, Josie Long and Angela Barnes, to the rural village of Topcliffe, just outside of Thirsk.

Deer Shed director, Oliver Jones, said: It’s a sad decision to have to make, and we know many families will be disappointed, but the health and safety of everyone involved is always our top priority. We’re not looking at this as a set-back, but an opportunity to build even further on our plans for another exciting ten years facilitating the creative, inclusive community the festival has become. There’s also exciting plans to entertain our audience virtually over the coming months, so we’ll hopefully still be able to supply a bit of festival fun during the lockdown.

If you are a ticket holder to Deer Shed Festival 11, head to the Frequently Asked Questions page on the festival’s website to find out more about the postponement and what you need to do.