Construction Commences at £6M Marrtree Business Park, Thirsk

Please share the news











1 Share

Carter Jonas, the national property consultancy, acting as joint letting agents with Fordy Marshall, is announcing that construction has commenced at Phase I of Marrtree Business Park following the granting of detailed planning permission by Hambleton District Council in Q4 2019.

Harrogate-based commercial and residential property developers Marrtree Investments Ltd is bringing Marrtree Business Park forward. Phase I will provide 38,000 sq ft of modern industrial space across 15 units set within four main blocks, benefitting from secure shared yards. Phase II will accommodate a further 30,000 sq ft on a design and build basis.

Ready for occupation in Q4 2020, the units in Phase 1 will range from 1,600 sq ft to 10,000 sq ft. All workspaces will be connected to mains services and comprise a mix of office and trade-counter accommodation. Additional features will include 5-metre eaves and full height electric sectional shutter doors.

Chris Hartnell, Associate Partner, Carter Jonas said: Marrtree Business Park is the only small unit employment scheme being developed speculatively in North Yorkshire. Given also that it is located in one of the area’s most sought-after and well-connected commercial zones, this business park commands a unique and attractive market offering. Across the region, there is a distinct shortage of high-quality modern workspace, so it will go some way to meeting pent up demand among occupiers. We’re anticipating strong interest in this scheme from business with real estate requirements including light industrial use or trade-counter use, as well as for storage and distribution.

Marrtree Business Park is located 1 mile south west of the market town of Thirsk in North Yorkshire. It is accessible from Topcliffe Road and offers easy access to the A168, which connects to the A1 to the A19.