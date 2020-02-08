Harrogate police
Pedestrian dies after collision near Skipton

North Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service just after 5.25pm on Friday, 7 February to reports of a collision involving a Range Rover and a pedestrian at the Coniston Hotel, near Skipton.

Police attended and sadly the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, died at the scene.

The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 60s, was arrested and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The family of the pedestrian is currently receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Police are not currently in a position to name her.






