Police speed camera operator hospitalised after laser pen used

Around 11.05am on Friday 31 January on the A168 near Dishforth Airfield, a motorist shone a laser pen from their moving vehicle at a North Yorkshire Police speed camera van.

The camera operator in the van subsequently had to attend James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment.

The police are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident. In particular they would like to speak to any occupants of vehicles who may have seen the laser pen light from their vehicles when they were travelling either north or southbound on the A168 at that time.

Please contact Tc 1473 Andy Forth at 101 or by email at andrew.forth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12200017797.









