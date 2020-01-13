Old Swan helps raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Generous visitors at The Old Swan Hotel, the famous Victorian hotel in the centre of Harrogate, helped raise over £400 in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance over the festive period. do
David Ritson, General Manager at The Old Swan, said:
I’d like to thank our guests for digging into their pockets over the Christmas and New Year period.
We simply asked for any spare coins at our coat check, and we have been so impressed with people’s generosity for a fantastic local charity that does such amazing work across the county.