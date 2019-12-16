Police ask for any CCTV footage after vehicle fails to stop following collision

Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a fail to stop road traffic collision that occurred in Killinghall in the early hours of Saturday 14 December 2019.

It happened at the junction of the A61 and Otley Road at 2:45am and involved a white Ford Mondeo taxi and what is believed to be a black SEAT.

The SEAT came from the direction of Killinghall to the junction with the A61, near the Three Horseshoes, when it is reported to have overshot the junction and collided with the taxi. The driver of the SEAT has then made off without exchanging details.

We would like to speak with anyone who may have any CCTV in the area and anyone who has knowledge of a black SEAT with new damage.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Skaith. You can also email James.Skaith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190228518