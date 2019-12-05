Police find bodies of two men in York boat

Shortly before 8pm yesterday (4 December 2019) police attended a boat moored on the River Ouse close to Museum Street in York
Concerns had been raised for two men in their 60’s who had been out of touch with their family. On arrival officers found the bodies of two men on board the boat. Fire and ambulance services both attended and the bodies have been removed.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to their deaths which are being treated as unexplained at this time pending the results of a post-mortem. Police are not yet in a position to identify the two men.