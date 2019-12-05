Harrogate police
/

Police find bodies of two men in York boat

1 min read
Please share the news

Shortly before 8pm yesterday (4 December 2019) police attended a boat moored on the River Ouse close to Museum Street in York

Concerns had been raised for two men in their 60’s who had been out of touch with their family. On arrival officers found the bodies of two men on board the boat. Fire and ambulance services both attended and the bodies have been removed.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to their deaths which are being treated as unexplained at this time pending the results of a post-mortem. Police are not yet in a position to identify the two men.





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Harrogate police
Previous Story

Police investigate after three men demand money from another man on Beulah Street in Harrogate

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info