/

Most successful Cathedral Christmas Fair ever!

1 min read
Please share the news

Saturday 23 November, the cathedral saw 3,570 visitors through the doors to escape the rain and enjoy the Christmas Gift & Food Fair at Ripon Cathedral.

The event raised a huge £24,797 which is the largest amount the event has ever raised!

Visitors enjoyed seasonal music throughout the day, including the Cathedral’s own Youth Choir and Carols for all, plus delicious turkey sandwiches, mulled wine and homemade cake.

Father Christmas even made time in his busy schedule to put in an appearance to hand out gifts and wish everyone a merry Christmas.

Molly Lawson, Fundraising Events Officer at Ripon Cathedral said:

Its such a fantastic festive event and was great to see so many people join us for our busiest fair ever! It would not have happened without the fantastic support of our amazing volunteers to whom I am so grateful for giving up their time.

The Park and Ride service from Wolseley was very popular with visitors and we are very grateful to Wolseley UK for the use of their car park for the day.

Make a date in your diary to join uthem next year on Saturday 21 November, and don’t forget about the annual Spring Food, Home & Garden Show on Saturday 4 April which celebrates all things Springtime!




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Talented students shine on stage

Latest from Community

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info