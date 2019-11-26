Most successful Cathedral Christmas Fair ever!

Please share the news













Saturday 23 November, the cathedral saw 3,570 visitors through the doors to escape the rain and enjoy the Christmas Gift & Food Fair at Ripon Cathedral.

The event raised a huge £24,797 which is the largest amount the event has ever raised!

Visitors enjoyed seasonal music throughout the day, including the Cathedral’s own Youth Choir and Carols for all, plus delicious turkey sandwiches, mulled wine and homemade cake.

Father Christmas even made time in his busy schedule to put in an appearance to hand out gifts and wish everyone a merry Christmas.

Molly Lawson, Fundraising Events Officer at Ripon Cathedral said: Its such a fantastic festive event and was great to see so many people join us for our busiest fair ever! It would not have happened without the fantastic support of our amazing volunteers to whom I am so grateful for giving up their time.

The Park and Ride service from Wolseley was very popular with visitors and we are very grateful to Wolseley UK for the use of their car park for the day.

Make a date in your diary to join uthem next year on Saturday 21 November, and don’t forget about the annual Spring Food, Home & Garden Show on Saturday 4 April which celebrates all things Springtime!