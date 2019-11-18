/

Burglars tamper with shop alarm system before returning in the middle of the night

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

Police are urging shop owners to be vigilant after a shop in Pateley Bridge was burgled after the suspects tampered with an alarm prior to the break-in.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday 17 November when the suspects broke into the Dales Market Corner store between 2.30am and 5.30am.

The suspects stole cigarettes and cash after forcing open a cash machine inside the store.

Officers believe they had carried out earlier reconnaissance and tampered with the alarm before returning to the store to carry out the burglary.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity or people in Pateley Bridge on the night of the break-in or in the hours leading up to it, to contact them.

They are also urging business owners and staff to be vigilant, and ensure their alarms are working properly before closing up for the day.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 97 of 17 November.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.




Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares
  • 5
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

harrogate town
Previous Story

Bromley 3 - 3 Harrogate Town

Leeds station
Next Story

Improvement works at Leeds Station, but check the timetables from Harrogate if travelling over the Christmas period

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info