Plans announced for a new convenience store in Killinghall

Dynamic Capital Killinghall Ltd is bringing forward a proposal for a new convenience store in Killinghall. The plans would see The Three Horseshoes public house on Ripon Road, Killinghall, redeveloped into a new convenience store and four two-bedroom apartments.

Before a full planning application is submitted to Harrogate Borough Council, we are seeking the views of local residents on the plans. As part of our pre-planning application consultation, we recently issued a newsletter providing information about the scheme and a reply card for people to give their feedback on to nearly 1,000 addresses close to the site. We are committed to consulting with the local community before a planning application is submitted.

A spokesperson for the scheme said: We are delighted to bring forward these proposals and strongly encourage local people to provide their views on the plans. The project team will consider all feedback before we submit a planning application to the council. Our proposals include a brand-new convenience store, four two-bedroom apartments and free customer car parking spaces, including two accessible bays. The store’s opening hours would be between 7am and 11pm, and a range of products would be available for local people, including groceries, cold food-to-go and fresh flowers. As part of the scheme, four two-bedroom apartments would be developed and open to purchase.

The store would save residents and visitors from having to travel further afield for groceries and would also have an ATM. Around 15 full and part-time jobs would be created in the convenience store for local people. An operator of the store has yet to be agreed.

The four two-bedroom apartments would be developed on the first floor of the building.

Local residents are invited to give their feedback via the Freephone information line on 0800 298 7040 or the consultation email address on feedback@consultation-online.co.uk

