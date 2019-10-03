Police seek Siver Vauxhall Corsa that collided with pedestrian near Crescent Gardens

Please share the news











2 Shares

The incident occurred at approximately 10.40pm on Friday 27 September 2019 on Crescent Road, Harrogate at the junction of Swan Road.

A Silver Vauxhall Corsa, three door, registration plate indicating the age of the car being between ’02 and ’06 was travelling at speed from the Valley Drive area and took a sharp left turn onto Swan Road where it collided with the victim.

It is believed the Corsa made off from the scene without stopping leaving the victim, a man in his fifties, on the ground having suffered an injury to his head and his knee. The victim, from Harrogate, was taken to hospital for treatment and was discharged the same day.

The Corsa is described as having an extremely loud exhaust and was being driven by a white man described as in his 20’s with dark brown hair, no facial hair and wearing a white top.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the described vehicle in the Harrogate area around the time of the incident is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC 123 Tunney, quoting incident number 12190179759. Alternatively please email geri.tunney@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please share the news











2 Shares