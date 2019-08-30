Julian Smith MP visits T&R Theakston’s Brewery

Please share the news











Julian Smith MP visited T&R Theakston’s Brewery, Masham, and received a tour of the facilities from Executive Director Simon Theakston.

One of the oldest family brewing companies in Britain, Theakston’s brews a range of modern craft, cask and brewery conditioned draught beers and bottled ales from their Masham base.

Mr Smith discussed the business’s plans for the future, and also heard about the Brewery’s views on the campaign to reform Small Brewer’s Relief. At the Autumn Statement in 2018, the Chancellor of the Exchequer committed to a review of this tax, to look at how changes might be introduced to boost businesses. Small Brewers’ Relief has really helped the growth of the industry but there are also some concerns about how the relief works, and that is why the Government is looking at how the current system might be improved to ensure it is supporting growth across the sector.

Julian Smith MP said: It was a pleasure to be in Masham to visit Theaston’s Brewery and to have the chance to sample some of their range of famous cask brewed ales. Thank you to Simon for showing me around.

Simon Theakston Said: Despite his incredibly busy work load following his promotion to the Cabinet as Northern Island Secretary, it was great to welcome Julian as our local MP to Theakstons and to be able brief him on some of the serious challenges faced by our industry especially the extortionately high levels of duty and taxation.









