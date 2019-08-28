Frazer Theatre Comedy Club September 2019 – the road to five years of funny continues!

Please share the news











1 Share

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club returns after a well-deserved Summer break, ready to bring even more fantastic stand-up to Knaresborough as we march towards our huge fifth birthday in November.

On Friday 6 September another incredible and eclectic mix of comedians will visit Knaresborough’s hidden gem, ready to bring world-class laughs to our stage.

Leading the charge is one of our highest rated headliners ever, making a very welcome return, Nick Doody, along with a second visit from a true world-traveller and original Tinky-Winky, Dave Thompson. It’s going to be a brilliant start to our Autumn season and the best is yet to come!

The full line-up includes:

Nick Doody – Dave Gorman writer and tour support

Josh Pugh – English Comedian of the Year

Tony Wright – Chortle Student Comedy Awards Winner 2017

Dave Thompson – Harry Hill’s TV Burp

Tickets are still just £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough

Knaresborough Players Vice-Chairman John Pearce said: We’ve enjoyed our Summer break, highlighted by the barn-storming Knaresborough Comedy Festival 2019, along with a trip to the Edinburgh Fringe to scout the next generation of comics, coming to the Frazer in 2020! However, it’s always great to be back in the saddle, doing what we do best-bringing the very best in comedy to the Comedy Club! We’re kicking off our latest season in style, with the absolutely wonderful Nick Doody bringing his razor-sharp and deliciously dark sense of humour to our headline slot. Josh Pugh has just spent a month tearing up the Fringe with his enormously well-reviewed show “Perhaps the Real Comedy Awards are the Friends We Make Along the Way” and it’s exciting to have such a hot young talent visiting us for the first time. Tony Wright, occupying our coveted middle slot, is still disturbingly young for one with such smooth self-confidence on stage. Watching him perform is always a masterclass in holding the audience in the palm of your hand. Finally, and to our great delight, Dave Thompson, the man with a passport the size of a telephone directory, is returning as MC, bringing his absurdist and laugh out loud style to take charge of proceedings. Dave builds up more air miles every year than most comedians do in a lifetime, so in demand is he around the world, so it’s a huge honour to have him host our evening’s entertainment. All this comedy talent at the same low price we started off at five years ago means we’re still the best value night out in town!

Please share the news











1 Share