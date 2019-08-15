Ripon Grammar School A – Level Results 2019

Please share the news











More than 76 per cent of students gained A*-B grades, with 13 students achieving a clean sweep of A*s.

137 students received a total of 109 A*s, with nearly half of all grades awarded A* and As.

The school’s top performer Marcus Tomlinson, who took his A-levels a year early to achieve straight A*s in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry, plus an A in his extended project qualification (EPQ), will now take up a place at Cambridge University to read natural sciences.

The 17-year-old, from Markington, who doesn’t turn 18 until February next year, said: “I’m very grateful to the amazing teachers at RGS, who do a fantastic job. And school offers tremendous support.”

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said: It was a delight this morning to see so many happy faces as students secured the grades and places at their chosen institutions. Results this year were excellent once again, helping to maintain the school’s reputation for excellence. Such outstanding outcomes are a real credit to the hard work of the students and the support they received from our dedicated teaching staff.

The school’s overall pass rate was 98.9%, with 20 per cent of all grades, not including EPQ, at A*. The total number of A grades, including EPQ, was 146.









