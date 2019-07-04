In pictures – Summertime reaches the West Park Hotel

Please share the news











1 Share

Over 60 guests recently joined General Manager, Nathan George and the team at the West Park Hotel, Harrogate to enjoy an evening of sampling taster dishes and cocktails from the Hotel’s new summer menu and cocktail list.

New Group Chef, Jason Wardill, has been working with West Park’s Head Chef, Pawel Cekala since February to create and launch the new menu – which offers modern British cuisine with lots of crowd pleasers and a few twists on some classic dishes.

Jason said: I love to use lots of Yorkshire ingredients and the new menus have many local products incorporated into them – from Yorkshire farmed chickens, supplied by Soanes, and our new Wagyu burgers from Warrendale Farms, to some of the most amazing Yorkshire cheeses, including Shepherds Purse Yorkshire Blue, Harrogate Blue and Yorkshire Fettle.









Another new face at the hotel, Bar Manager, Tom Crawford has also been working hard to develop and refresh the cocktail list using local and traditional flavours. Tom’s aim was to present cocktails in a simple but elegant way, using a broad range of flavours – there is something for everybody.

The new menu and cocktail list launched on Friday 28th June and General Manager, Nathan George, said We are very excited about both the new menu and our new cocktail list and look forward to welcoming guests, both old and new.









Please share the news











1 Share