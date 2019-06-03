Six North Yorkshire charities scoop the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Please share the news











Six charities from the North Yorkshire Lieutenancy have been recognised in the Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service.

The charities being honoured are:

Clapham Community Shop Ltd

The village shop is run by more than 40 volunteers, serving the communities of Clapham, Newby and Keasden in the Craven district of North Yorkshire. The shop sells groceries and essential requirements and acts as a hub for prescriptions, dry cleaning and ticketing. It is described as a neighbourhood watch for people, offering friendship and acting as a defence against isolation and loneliness.

Claro Enterprises

Claro provides employment and training for sufferers of severe and enduring mental illness. From its workshop in Harrogate, Claro Enterprises makes wooden products for national and local businesses. Claro enables people who often lead lonely and isolated lives to gain structure to their day, make friends and gain confidence.

Hambleton FoodShare

The charity has 74 volunteers who work to relieve poverty by raising funds, collecting and distributing food to individuals, families and groups in crisis. The group is based in Northallerton but also has operations in Bedale and Thirsk, which seek to serve the more remote areas of Hambleton district.

Bedale Riding for the Disabled Association

The charity provides an opportunity to experience the pleasure of horse riding for people aged from 11 to 40 years old and ranging from severely disabled to more independent. The group is run by 25 volunteers who assist with the regular riding activities and also fundraise. The Bedale Group of Riding for The Disabled seeks to extend the benefits of riding – physical, mental and social – to as many participants as possible.

Saltburn Beachwatch

Around 150 Beachwatch volunteers conduct quarterly “beach cleans” on Saltburn seafront, typically collecting up to 350kg of rubbish from the beach at each clean. While undertaking each clean, the group works with DEFRA and the Marine Conservation Society to gather environmental data. Saltburn Beachwatch aim to improve the habitat for wildlife on sea and shore and also to improve the local economy through making the beach more attractive to holiday makers and to all who use the beach for work and play.

Scuba Diving for All (SDA)

SDA is the only scuba diving organisation in the UK that takes disabled people with differing disabilities to scuba qualification level. SDA operates in Ripon Spa Baths with the help of more than 30 volunteers ranging from ten to 78 years old. The group currently has between 25 and 32 disabled people in the pool, twice a week.

The awards are announced on Sunday, 2 June, ahead of the Queen’s official birthday. The successful groups will receive their awards at a reception at the home of the Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Jo Ropner, on 26 September.

Mrs Ropner said: I am delighted for the six charities that have been recognised in these prestigious awards. It is a just reward to all the dedicated volunteers who go the extra mile to benefit the lives of others, and is a brilliant way to showcase the work they do.









