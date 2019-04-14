Harrogate Grammar School experiences success at this year’s annual Harrogate Competitive Festival 2019

Harrogate Grammar School have experienced tremendous success at this year’s Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama with winners in six categories.

The Competitive Festival has been running for over 80 years and continues to provide a nurturing place for new and returning performers to learn and develop performance skills and to practise their art. It offers an opportunity to hear a wide range of performances in different disciplines be that instrumental, vocal or through speech and drama.

The performers put in hours of work with their teachers in order to prepare fully for this event and it is great to see such friendly and supportive competitors across the classes.

The following Harrogate Grammar School students/ensembles won their classes; Jack Littlewood, Jacob Garrett, Victoria Alvarez, Megan Humphries and All Strung Out. Many more students took part entering individually and through other ensembles.

It has been a very successful three weekends for students at Harrogate Grammar School.

Winners of their class:

Jack Littlewood

Drum Kit/Percussion

Megan Humphries

Dorothy Gilbertson trophy in the Advanced Pedal Harp Class

Thomas Trophy Competition in the Strings Final

Victoria Alvarez

Percussion Year 8

Jacob Garrett

Solo Acting – Shakespeare

Also took part in the final concert with members of KSSD Acting Academy

All Strung Out (Harrogate Grammar School and Western students involved)

String Group Year 10 and Under

Other students who competed and performed well:

Hannah Shimwell

Woodwind Open Class

Victoria Alvarez

Piano Solo Year 9 and under

Jacob Garett

Entertainment Class

Stephanie Connell

Saxophone Grade 5/6

Phoebe Kyriakopoulos

Solo from a Show or Musical

Rebecca Troy

Solo From a Show or Musical

Amelia McQuire

Solo Singing

String Group Open

Ready Steady Bow

String Group Year 10 and under

All Strung Out

Chamber Class

Arco Celebris

Sasha Wong

String solo Grade 7/8

Harrogate Grammar School Choir

Choir Open

Phoebe Kyriakopoulos and Grace Brennan

Vocal Duet Open







