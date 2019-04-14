Harrogate Grammar School experiences success at this year’s annual Harrogate Competitive Festival 2019

Harrogate Grammar School have experienced tremendous success at this year’s Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama with winners in six categories.
The Competitive Festival has been running for over 80 years and continues to provide a nurturing place for new and returning performers to learn and develop performance skills and to practise their art. It offers an opportunity to hear a wide range of performances in different disciplines be that instrumental, vocal or through speech and drama.
The performers put in hours of work with their teachers in order to prepare fully for this event and it is great to see such friendly and supportive competitors across the classes.
The following Harrogate Grammar School students/ensembles won their classes; Jack Littlewood, Jacob Garrett, Victoria Alvarez, Megan Humphries and All Strung Out. Many more students took part entering individually and through other ensembles.
It has been a very successful three weekends for students at Harrogate Grammar School.
Winners of their class:
Jack Littlewood
Drum Kit/Percussion
Megan Humphries
Dorothy Gilbertson trophy in the Advanced Pedal Harp Class
Thomas Trophy Competition in the Strings Final
Victoria Alvarez
Percussion Year 8
Jacob Garrett
Solo Acting – Shakespeare
Also took part in the final concert with members of KSSD Acting Academy
All Strung Out (Harrogate Grammar School and Western students involved)
String Group Year 10 and Under
Other students who competed and performed well:
Hannah Shimwell
Woodwind Open Class
Victoria Alvarez
Piano Solo Year 9 and under
Jacob Garett
Entertainment Class
Stephanie Connell
Saxophone Grade 5/6
Phoebe Kyriakopoulos
Solo from a Show or Musical
Rebecca Troy
Solo From a Show or Musical
Amelia McQuire
Solo Singing
String Group Open
Ready Steady Bow
String Group Year 10 and under
All Strung Out
Chamber Class
Arco Celebris
Sasha Wong
String solo Grade 7/8
Harrogate Grammar School Choir
Choir Open
Phoebe Kyriakopoulos and Grace Brennan
Vocal Duet Open