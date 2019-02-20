Shortlist announced for Yorkshire’s entrepreneurial food businesses

The second annual Garbutt + Elliott Food Awards have now closed for entrants and a shortlist of 28 businesses across the eight categories have been announced.

The awards, established by York and Leeds based accountancy firm, Garbutt + Elliott, now in their second year, celebrate Yorkshire’s growing position within the national and even international food and drink marketplace.

The awards received around 100 entrants and will see the winning businesses crowned at a ceremony on March 7, at the historical Victorian street of Kirkgate, in York’s Castle Museum.

With a very strong client base and commitment to the food and drink sector, Garbutt + Elliott are celebrating the industry and encouraging small and large producers, manufacturers and retailers to showcase their successes, within a supportive and collaborative awards scheme. The awards were set up in recognition of entrepreneurs and businesses from across Yorkshire who have been part of creating the county’s great food industry and cover all areas of the business.

Commenting on the shortlist, Garbutt + Elliott Partner, Tony Farmer, said: There are many food and drink entrepreneurs who have great products or services, but to really thrive they need defined business strategies and the ability to work within them. We are looking for entrepreneurs who have this business spirit within them and who can demonstrate business acumen, even when it isn’t their personal strength. Our shortlist reflects this, with people and companies who have been able to navigate their way in an extremely competitive sector.

The final shortlist was compiled by a team from Garbutt + Elliott, together with the judging panel which consisted of sponsors Deliciouslyorkshire, SIAFS, Made in Yorkshire, Yorkshire Food Guide and local food experts from York on a Fork, Make It York , Lemon Zest PR and Yorkshire chef Steph Moon.

Marketing Manager, Peta Bean, said: It was an incredibly hard decision-making process only made easier by having to sample the delicious product for the ‘Deliciouslyorkshire’ Taste Award! We took a significant amount of time to discuss the finer details of all the applications and to seek out those who had that extra something to differentiate them. We are now excited to choose the overall winners, including the overall Business of the Year.

Garbutt + Elliott advise entrepreneurial food and drink businesses across the county and see daily how forward-thinking and innovative these businesses are. The firm also provides accounting, audit, corporate finance, tax and payroll services across a diverse range of sectors including property and construction, manufacturing, charities, digital media and creative arts.

Award categories and shortlisted entrants include:

Best Innovation – sponsored by SIAFS

The Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company

Seagrown

Dine Delivered

Scotts Fish and Chips

‘Deliciouslyorkshire’ Taste Award – sponsored by Deliciouslyorkshire

Savoury Taste

Nukkad Indian Street Food

Yorkshire Born Yorkshire Fed

Wild Greens Farm

Chef Akila

Sweet Taste

Cedar Barn farm Shop and Cafe

Freaks of Nature

Drink

Hotham’s Gin School and Distillery

York Gin

Growth Business of the Year – sponsored by Urban Market

Cedar Barn farm Shop and Cafe

Minskip Farm Shop

Best Partnership – sponsored by the Yorkshire Food Guide

Birds On The Loose

Breckenholme Trading Company and Staal Smokehouse

York Gin and York Cocoa House

Young Business of the Year – sponsored by Made In Yorkshire

Fitch Brew Co Ltd

Kinoko Kombucha

York Gin

Cooper King

Leeds Cookery School

Best Yorkshire Exporter – sponsored by Department for International Trade

North Bar Ltd

Warrendale Farms

Best Yorkshire Brand – sponsored by Rollits

Hesper Skyr

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil

York Gin

Sloemotion

North Brewing

Binghams Food Ltd

Yorkshire Grit: Resilience Award

Bramhope Village Bakery

Mak Tok Ltd

Atom Beers

For more information on the Awards event please visit www.garbutt-elliott.co.uk/events







