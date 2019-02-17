Charity Support! Charity chief executive Victoria Ashley (centre) with Michelle Henstock, left and Fiona Brown, both from Wolseley UK
Charity Support! Charity chief executive Victoria Ashley (centre) with Michelle Henstock, left and Fiona Brown, both from Wolseley UK

Ripon Charity taps into fund raising efforts of Wolseley UK staff

Published on in Community/Ripon

A Ripon charity has “tapped” into the fund-raising efforts of one of city’s best-known businesses.

Thanks to dress down days, “bake offs” and raffles, employees from Wolseley UK raised a total of £1,684 for two nominated organisations, one of which was Ripon Walled Garden.

And this week representatives from the firm visited the Walled Garden, on Palace Road, where they presented a cheque for £842 to charity interim chief executive, Victoria Ashley.

Mrs Ashley said:

On behalf of the staff, members and volunteers at Ripon Walled Garden, I would like to say a big thank you to Wolseley UK for nominating us as one of their two chosen charities.

We are always indebted to those organisations and individuals who kindly support us in this way, as all financial support helps us in maintaining our services to Adults and young people with learning disabilities from the local area.

 

Michelle Henstock, Wolseley Centre payroll and benefits manager, said:

Each year we support two local charities, and this occasion the beneficiaries were Ripon Walled Garden and Speak with IT.

The money was raised via a number of different initiatives and I’m delighted to say these in total raised just short of £1,700.




Mrs Henstock added:

We have already chosen this year’s two charities, Dementia Forward and Ripon Community Link, and our sights are set on raising a similar target, if not more.

 




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*