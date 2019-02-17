Ripon Charity taps into fund raising efforts of Wolseley UK staff

A Ripon charity has “tapped” into the fund-raising efforts of one of city’s best-known businesses.

Thanks to dress down days, “bake offs” and raffles, employees from Wolseley UK raised a total of £1,684 for two nominated organisations, one of which was Ripon Walled Garden.

And this week representatives from the firm visited the Walled Garden, on Palace Road, where they presented a cheque for £842 to charity interim chief executive, Victoria Ashley.

Mrs Ashley said: On behalf of the staff, members and volunteers at Ripon Walled Garden, I would like to say a big thank you to Wolseley UK for nominating us as one of their two chosen charities. We are always indebted to those organisations and individuals who kindly support us in this way, as all financial support helps us in maintaining our services to Adults and young people with learning disabilities from the local area.

Michelle Henstock, Wolseley Centre payroll and benefits manager, said: Each year we support two local charities, and this occasion the beneficiaries were Ripon Walled Garden and Speak with IT. The money was raised via a number of different initiatives and I’m delighted to say these in total raised just short of £1,700.









Mrs Henstock added: We have already chosen this year’s two charities, Dementia Forward and Ripon Community Link, and our sights are set on raising a similar target, if not more.







