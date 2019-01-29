Police helicopter used to find vulnerable man in Ripon

An extensive over night police search in near freezing conditions ensured a vulnerable man from Ripon did not come to harm.

North Yorkshire Police was alerted at 2.43am today (Tuesday 29 January 2019) when the 74-year-old dementia sufferer was reported missing from a care home on Kearsley Road.

The Force Control room co-ordinated an emergency search undertaken by Response team officers, the dog unit and a police helicopter.

This covered nearby fields and locations across the Ripon area.

Thankfully, the man was located safe and well by officers on the bridge on North Road, near Little Studley, at 4am. The man had been walking along the river bank.

