ZCH presents 2040 a film about what the future could look like, followed by a Q&A

Date(s) - 22/07/2020

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Zero Carbon Harrogate (ZCH) are hosting an online screening of the film “2040” to help explore what the future can hold for the Harrogate District.

The films is about inspiring people to act and take responsibility for the world around us, in order to secure it for future generations.

Kirsty Hallet, Zero Carbon Harrogate said: We have run 8 well-attended and inspiring webinars since March on a range of topics linked by positive, solution focused theme of Post-Pandemic Visions. Zero Carbon Harrogate see that watching this inspiring 2040 film and following it with expert panel Q&A is a great opportunity to consider what the future in our local District could look like if we embraced the best climate solutions available today.

Film followed by Q&A with local expert panel. Book via zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/events





Q&A Panel: – Cllr Phil Ireland (Chair of Harrogate Climate Coalition), Jemima Parker (Chair of ZCH), and Ian Fraser (Chair of ZCH Natural Climate Solutions).

About the film

Award-winning director Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film) embarks on a journey to explore what the future could look like by the year 2040 if we simply embraced the best solutions already available to us to improve our planet and shifted them rapidly into the mainstream. Structured as a visual letter to his 4-year-old daughter, Damon blends traditional documentary with dramatised sequences and high-end visual effects to create a vision board of how these solutions could regenerate the world for future generations.



