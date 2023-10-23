You Will Die at Twenty (12) Presented by Harrogate Film Society

https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/you-will-die-at-twenty-12

When searching for a blessing on the day of her firstborn child’s naming ceremony, Sakina is instead given a curse. A travelling sheikh prophecies that her son, Muzamil would die at the age of 20. In what is now a coming-of-death tale, a devastated Sakina is sentenced to mourn her son while he lives – an endeavor her husband could not stand to bear. Growing up under the constant loom of death, Muzamil becomes increasingly curious about what it means to live beyond his mother’s confines. Encouraged by local elders, the overprotective Sakina relents and allows her son to study the Quran with the other children his age. And in this newly found freedom, Muzamil finds friends, enemies, love, and tempters, though what he truly seeks is a sense of the present and a chance at the future.