You Will Die at Twenty (12) Presented by Harrogate Film Society

https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/you-will-die-at-twenty-12
You will die at Twenty | Sudan | 2019 | Dir. Amjad Abu Alala | 12 | 103 min | IDMb 7.1 | Subtitled
When searching for a blessing on the day of her firstborn child’s naming ceremony, Sakina is instead given a curse. A travelling sheikh prophecies that her son, Muzamil would die at the age of 20. In what is now a coming-of-death tale, a devastated Sakina is sentenced to mourn her son while he lives – an endeavor her husband could not stand to bear. Growing up under the constant loom of death, Muzamil becomes increasingly curious about what it means to live beyond his mother’s confines. Encouraged by local elders, the overprotective Sakina relents and allows her son to study the Quran with the other children his age. And in this newly found freedom, Muzamil finds friends, enemies, love, and tempters, though what he truly seeks is a sense of the present and a chance at the future.
Tickets for non-members cost £6 each (Under 25’s £3). These can be purchased online here or will available on the door (contactless payments only please, we are not taking cash this season). A small processing fee will be applied to all tickets.
Please note that doors open at 7pm but the film will start at 7.30pm. All seating is unreserved so grab a seat wherever you like. Parking is free after 6pm for all Odeon cinema-goers but you MUST display a voucher obtained from the Odeon lobby.