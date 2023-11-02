You Must Remember This

Harrogate Theatre Choir invites you to join them for a Remembrance Concert on Friday 10 November 2023. This moving concert forms part of the Harrogate Cenotaph Centenary, commemorating 100 years of Harrogate’s War Memorial.

Musical Director, Catherine Field-Leather, assembles Harrogate Theatre Choir, The Collavoce Collective and Eurythmia Ensemble.

Music performed will include Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, reflecting on ‘the most war-torn and destructive century in human history’ yet looking forward in hope to a peaceful future.

Interwoven narration by The Unknown Soldier, with projected backdrop will create an eclectic and inventive evening to remember.

The evening will also support the British Red Cross.

Tickets: £10 (Under 16s FREE) and can be booked online https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/43020/sessions/269212/sections/83459/tickets