Yorkshire Yarn Fest

Date(s) - 28/08/2021

10:00am - 4:00pm

Join us for our first HYBRID, Physical (yes you read that right, a yarn show in real true person!) on the 28th August 2021.

Please note it’s advance tickets only, to help with managing the flow of the festival. No tickets will be sold on the “door”.

The physical show is at York Auction Mart, just on the outskirts of York, and it will be open from 10am – 4pm. It will be a ticketed event, and ticket sales are now LIVE! To get your ticket, click the link in our bio…

The venue has plenty of space for social distancing, there will be an area for seating/knitting and there is a cafe on site where there will be food/tea/coffee.

There is on site free car parking and is accessible via public transport.

In regards to COVID, there will be ticketed time slot and a one way system for the whole festival so there are managed crowds, and everyone will be required to wear a mask at all times unless they are exempt.

EVERYONE IS WELCOME

We are committed to inclusivity and diversity in our event. We strive to create a safe and welcome community entirely without prejudice and welcome all crafters from every background – regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation, mental health, age, gender, religion and seen or unseen disability.

We want everyone – visitors and exhibitors – to feel comfortable and secure enough to be themselves; we do not tolerate harassment, bullying, victimisation or discrimination.

We want Yorkshire Yarn Festival to be a diverse and inclusive event for all our visitors and we recognise that we have a responsibility to be intentionally inclusive behind the scenes.