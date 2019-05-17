Yorkshire Pickers Summer Solstice Vintage Fair & Traders Market

4 weeks ago
Date/Time
Date(s) - 15/06/2019
9:30am - 5:00pm

Location
Pateley Bridge Auction Mart

Bridgehouse Gate
Pateley Bridge
North Yorkshire
HG3 5RJ


Welcome to Yorkshire Pickers events and Vintage Fairs!

Our Pateley Bridge in mid-June is gearing up to be a great day out, over 40 stallholders and a brilliant array of different and varied stallholders and traders, from outdoor salvage to upcycled/period furniture, to vintage clothing, to antiques and collectables, handmade gifts and all the way back!

We’re based within the traditional farming building at Pateley’s auction mart, which is mostly indoors, however we do have a number of outdoor pitches for our traders, which is especially important if we’re lucky enough to have another sunny day like we did for our Easter !

Its just £1 entry per person for the public and we’re open from 9.30 to 5pm, children are free and we run a -friendly event, plus we have free on-site for about 30-40 vehicles. Pateley Bridge’s historic high street and town also boasts two public car parks, one adjoining the Nidderdale showground.

If you have any questions or are interested in hosting a stall with us, then please contact our team on 07712 566791 or e-mail info@pateleybridgeauctionroom.com. Here is a link for our facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/548347405572560/

Many thanks for everyone’s interest and for supporting an independently sourced and funded local event like ours.

Yorkshire Pickers





