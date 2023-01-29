Yorkshire Cured Meats Charcuterie & wine evening

Join us for a Charcuterie & wine evening where we will taste a range of our different cold meats pairing them with some Italian cheeses, olives, tapenade & bread.

We will pair them with 4 classic wines from Italy and explain why they taste so good together. We will also talk about how we make our charcuterie and give you some really good tips to try out at home.

The combinations will include some our most popular items such as our Bresaola, Capocollo, Guanciale, Lonzino & much more……….

Join us at The Cairn Hotel on Friday 28th July 2023 at 7.30pm

£25.00 per person

£5.00 per person deposit required at the time of booking with final payment due 14 days prior

Call us on 07562417124 to reserve your place