York Spring Fair & Food Festival will be returning for a second year to York Racecourse in May, the organisers announced today, and looks set to be THE place to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in the city, with 10 days of funfair, food and entertainment planned including the lighting of York’s Jubilee Beacon.

York Spring Fair & Food Festival 2022 brings together one of the largest vintage funfairs seen in North Yorkshire, and a food festival showcasing the very best artisan products from Yorkshire and beyond. This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better, with a stage hosting live music and family entertainment – not to mention additional vintage funfair rides, and more than 40 traders and street food stalls already confirmed.

The special programme of entertainment being planned for the Platinum Jubilee Weekend includes the lighting of York’s beacon on the evening of Thursday 2nd June as part of the UK-wide lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacons, and the opportunity to head to the racecourse for a Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday 5th June, where an array of food and drink stalls can provide a picnic to suit all tastes! There will be plenty of tables, benches and bunting, as well as live music over the weekends from popular local bands Huge, Y Street Band, Hyde Family Jam and New York Brass Band as well as Welsh sensation the Old Time Sailors.

During the daytime the live family show ‘Just Josh’ from popular York entertainer Josh Benson will take place on the stage four times a day, combining magic, juggling, balloonology, disco and fun for all ages. And on midweek evenings a DJ will take to the stage from 5pm-7pm playing favourite tunes to create a party ambience.

York Spring Fair & Food Festival will take place in the Clocktower Enclosure on York’s iconic Knavesmire from Friday 27th May to Sunday 5th June – over school half term week and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend. Tickets are on sale from today at £5 admission for adults on off-peak days and £7.50 on peak days, with children aged 12 and under free. Admission includes daily family entertainment and live music evenings. Tokens for funfair rides and game stalls – with prizes won every time! – are additional and can be purchased on site at £3 per ride.

York Spring Fair & Food Festival made its debut in May last year, welcoming over 25,000 visitors during its 10 day run. More than 30 food and drink stands attended the event along with 14 vintage funfair rides and game stalls for all ages to enjoy.

James Cundall, co-organiser explains the new additions to York Spring Fair & Food Festival for 2022. “We are thrilled to be adding live entertainment to this year’s event with popular local bands on weekend evenings and a DJ on midweek evenings. During the day the stage will host family entertainment from Josh Benson whose high-energy show ‘Just Josh’ will keep everyone entertained. Visitors can enjoy all the fun of a vintage fair then sit back with a drink and some food and soak up the entertainment and atmosphere.”

Co-organiser of the event, Johnny Cooper was delighted with the first year’s attendance. “It was great to see how many people visited us, after what had been a tough few months. The food and drink element really complemented the vintage funfair and the customer feedback was excellent. We are really looking forward to this year’s event and making it the centre of York’s Jubilee Celebrations.”

CMJ Events Ltd is a partnership between Coopers Marquees and Jamboree Entertainment.

Both Coopers Marquees and Jamboree Entertainment are York-based, family-owned companies. The team at Jamboree Entertainment brings 25 years of experience in producing live entertainment worldwide, and closer to home produces the award-winning Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland ice rink and funfair, Sounds in the Grounds concerts and the Great Ryedale Maze at Sherburn. Coopers Marquees was established in the 1990s and is now the 10th largest marquee company in the UK. It enjoys a national reputation for excellence, supplying a range of structures to events large and small – including numerous food festivals.

Applications for artisan food and drink stalls as well as craft stalls at York Spring Fair & Food Festival 2022 are still open and exhibitors are advised to register their interest by emailing admin@yorkspringfair.co.uk.

DATE GATE OPENING TIMES DAYTIME ENTERTAINMENT TIMES EVENING ENTERTAINMENT TIMES SUPPORT ACT Fri 27/5 10:00-21:00 Just Josh 11:30 13:00 14:30 15:30 Y Street Band 18:30-20:30 17:00-18:00 Sat 28/5 10:00-21:00 Just Josh 11:30 13:00 14:30 15:30 Huge 18:30-20:30 17:00-18:00 Sun 29/5 10:00-19:00 Just Josh 11:30 13:00 14:30 15:30 DJ 17:00-19:00 Mon 30/5 10:00-19:00 Just Josh 11:30 13:00 14:30 15:30 DJ 17:00-19:00 Tues 31/5 10:00-19:00 Just Josh 11:30 13:00 14:30 15:30 DJ 17:00-19:00 Weds 1/6 10:00-19:00 Just Josh 11:30 13:00 14:30 15:30 DJ 17:00-19:00 Thurs 2/6 10:00-22:30 Just Josh 11:30 13:00 14:30 15:30 Old Time Sailors Lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacon 18:30-20:30 21.45 17:00-18:00 Fri 3/6 10:00-21:00 Just Josh 11:30 13:00 14:30 15:30 Hyde Family Jam 18:30-20:30 17:00-18:00 Sat 4/6 10:00-21:00 Just Josh 11:30 13:00 14:30 15:30 Huge 18:30-20:30 17:00-18:00 Sun 5/6 10:00-19:00 Just Josh 11:30 13:00 14:30 15:30 Big Jubilee Lunch New York Brass Band All day 18:30-20:30 17:00-18:00

For further information please contact admin@yorkspringfair.co.uk

www.yorkspringfair.co.uk

www.facebook.com/yorkspringfair

www.twitter.com/yorkspringfair

www.instagram.com/yorkspringfair