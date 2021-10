Date/Time

Date(s) - 11 December 2021

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Location

Starbeck Methodist Church, 93 High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate HG2 7LH

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 7LH



York City Gospel Choir with their musical director Kofi Mensah return to Starbeck Methodist Church.

They are not just a choir; their music is truly inspirational and uplifting.

Come along, appreciate their excellent harmonies and feel the joy of Gospel music over the Christmas period!

Entry £8 on the door.