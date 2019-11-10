Woodlands Methodist Church Christmas Fair

Date/Time
Date(s) - 16/11/2019
All Day
Location
Woodlands Methodist Church
Wetherby Road
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG2 7SG
Home made cakes and preserves, tombola, bran tub, bric – a – brac, toiletries, books and recordings, handicrafts, sweets (including home made), stationery. Christmas cards and wrapping paper, jewellery, gifts, toys(new and second hand), quiz sheets.
Tea, coffee, soup, cakes and other refreshments .
SANTA will be paying a visit and children are able to chat to him free of charge
Adult entrance fee 50p, children free