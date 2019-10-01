With You In Mind – fundraising evening to raise awareness of mental health issues

Date/Time
Date(s) - 12/10/2019
7:00pm - 10:00pm

Location
Markington Village Hall

High Street
Markington
North Yorkshire
HG3 3PQ


A charity fundraising evening to raise awareness of mental health issues. Live music , auction , raffle , laughter and love !

An evening of people coming together and embracing each other. Please come. Tickets are £10 each

We are raising awareness of mental health issues by holding a fundraising evening on 12 October at Markington Village Hall from 7pm.

The chosen charity is Wellspring Therapy, based in Starbeck, they are an independent  counselling and training centre working to restore hope, develop resilience and facilitate positive change. The charity seeks to provide professional, affordable counselling.

As mental health issues come in so many forms and so many people , especially young people struggle , we would welcome any publicity or support with the event.

See https://www.facebook.com/events/3037205843018212/






