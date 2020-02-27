Winter Show. Open Weekend

Date/Time
Date(s) - 06/03/2020 - 08/03/2020
All Day
Location
Silson Contemporary Art Gallery
17 Harlow Oval
Harrogate
N Yorkshire
HG20DS
Silson Contemporary Art Gallery is a welcoming relaxed dedicated gallery space within a beautiful Edwardian home.
The Winter Show features original contemporary paintings, ceramics illustrations and jewellery from highly talented artists around the UK. As always, work is personally selected by gallery owner, Sarah Collier, who shows nothing she would not proudly hang in own home! All work is for sale.
Do visit for a friendly welcome and wonderful art.