“Winter Is Coming And So Is Leeds Unleashed!”

Date/Time

Date(s) - 10 October 2021

All Day

Location

Marriott Hotel

Categories

What? Leeds Unleashed

When? 10th October 2021

Where? Marriott Hotel, 4 Trevelyan Square, Boar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6ET

Unleashed Events are pleased to be back in Leeds again and this time we are bringing a line up of guests that no Game of Thrones fans will want to miss!

The HBO series Game of Thrones was a huge TV hit and we have three stars from the show for you to meet, actors Ian Gelder, Eugene Simon and Roger Ashton-Griffiths. Ian Gelder is well known for his numerous stage and screen roles, including Mr Dekker in Torchwood : Children of Earth and Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones. Ian also guest starred in Doctor Who in the episode ‘Can you Hear Me?’. Joining Ian is Eugene Simon who portrayed Lancel Lannister in Game of Thrones, a role he received on his eighteenth birthday. Eugene also played Jerome Clarke in the Nickelodean mystery series House of Anubis. Eugene went on to star as Sean Nally in the 2017 Irish film The Lodgers and as the titular role in the 2018 film Kill Ben Lyk. The third guest, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, an actor, screenwriter and film director. Game of Thrones fans will know him as Mace Tyrell, however, he has also starred in numerous high-profile films, including A Knights Tale, Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, Young Sherlock Holmes and Roman Polanski’s Pirates. Roger has one of those well-known screen faces that many will recognize from his appearing in the likes of Jack the Ripper, The Odyssey, Merlin, Doctor Who, Coronation Street and The Tudors. Westeros may be a wild and terrifying place with zombies and dragons, however, you will find these guests very welcoming.





Looking for a great photo opportunity to impress your friends and family? Then we have loads of those for you! We have those lovable, pill-shaped creatures called Minions who will pose with wide-eyed wonder that will endear themselves to everyone. Maybe, you would prefer an out of this world photo that is from a galaxy far, far, away…..in that case we have got the droids you are looking for! You are sure to see a lot of Star Wars characters walking around the venue as we have got Mos Eisley Misfits, a local character group, attending. In a room of their own are The Marshmello Family, the famous TikTok and YouTube creators. They will welcome you to join in the happiness of their mello family, a fun cosplay family.

As well as guests and attractions there are comic creators, authors and loads of geeky traders with tons of geeky toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming and so much more…there is something for everyone! You can also enhance your day by coming along dressed as a TV, movie, game or anime character and entering our cosplay competition with a chance to win some amazing geeky goodies. If you don’t want to dress up simply just come along dressed as a Muggle!







Sharon Hall of Unleashed Events: It is great for Leeds Unleashed to be back in the newly refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel. As usual there is loads of geeky stuff going on for you to see and do as well as geeky traders where you can purchase items that you simply won’t find on the high street. Our events are not just for the ‘geeky’ they are for people of all ages who want to come along and enjoy a great day out, something that all the family can enjoy!





Who are the special movie guests?

Ian Gelder (Torchwood, Game of Thrones)

Eugene Simon (House of Anubis, Game of Thrones)

Roger Ashton-Griffiths (Gangs Of New York, A Knight’s Tale)

Where can I find out more about the event?

Follow us on Facebook or on Instagram! All the information you require is on there!

Are advance tickets available?

Yes! These allow you early entry and to queue jump. Visit our webpage unleashedevents.co.uk

Do I need a ticket to attend?

No, just pay on the door from 11am

Are refreshments available?

Yes, hot food and drink is served all day

Still not sure what a comic-con is and why is it such fun?