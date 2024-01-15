Winners (PG) Presented by Harrogate Film Society

Winners | UK | 2022 | Dir. Hassan Nazer | PG | 85 min | IDMb 7.5 | Subtitled
A heart-warming Persian language film with the magic of cinema at its heart. The story features two young children who rush out from school every day with their classmates to sort through rubbish at the local tip, in order to try to make some money for their poverty-stricken families. One day they come across a statue. The boss of the tip, who shares his love of film with them, realises the significance of this statue, and decides that they must reunite the statue with its owner.
Entry is free for HFS members.
Tickets for non-members cost £6 each (Under 25’s £3). These can be purchased online here or will available on the door (contactless payments only please, we are not taking cash this season). A small processing fee will be applied to all tickets.
Please note this evening includes our New Year social with wine or soft drinks. Doors open at the earlier time of 6.45pm and the film will begin at 7.30pm.
All seating is unreserved so grab a seat wherever you like. Parking is free after 6pm for all Odeon cinema-goers but you MUST display a voucher obtained from the Odeon lobby.