Winners (PG) Presented by Harrogate Film Society

A heart-warming Persian language film with the magic of cinema at its heart. The story features two young children who rush out from school every day with their classmates to sort through rubbish at the local tip, in order to try to make some money for their poverty-stricken families. One day they come across a statue. The boss of the tip, who shares his love of film with them, realises the significance of this statue, and decides that they must reunite the statue with its owner.