Willow Tree Primary School Open Morning

Date/Time
Date(s) - 20/11/2019
12:00am
Location
Willow Tree Primary School
Wetherby Road
Harrogate
HG2 7SG
On Wednesday 20th November, we are opening our doors to the prospective parents and carers of children who are due to start in nursery or reception in 2020. We know that choosing the right Primary School for your child is one of the most important choices you will make as a parent. Seeing the school in action may help you make that choice so we would like to invite you to spend a morning with us, hearing from our children, touring the school and viewing the facilities we have to offer.
There are two sessions; one at 9.30am and a second at 10.30am. Please contact the school office on 01423 883551 to confirm your attendance.
We look forward to meeting you then!