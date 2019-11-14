Willow Tree Primary School Open Morning

Please share the news













Loading Map.... Willow Tree Primary School

Wetherby Road - Harrogate

Events Wetherby Road - Harrogate 53.990293 -1.511857

Date/Time

Date(s) - 20/11/2019

12:00am

Location

Willow Tree Primary School

Wetherby Road

Harrogate



HG2 7SG



On Wednesday 20th November, we are opening our doors to the prospective parents and carers of children who are due to start in nursery or reception in 2020. We know that choosing the right Primary School for your child is one of the most important choices you will make as a parent. Seeing the school in action may help you make that choice so we would like to invite you to spend a morning with us, hearing from our children, touring the school and viewing the facilities we have to offer.

There are two sessions; one at 9.30am and a second at 10.30am. Please contact the school office on 01423 883551 to confirm your attendance.

We look forward to meeting you then!