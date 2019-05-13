When Frank met Ella

Date/Time
Date(s) - 31/05/2019
12:00am
Location
Whixley
Church of the Ascension Whixley
York
North Yorkshire
Join The Collavoce Collective and Musical Director Catherine Field-Leather for an evening celebrating the music of Sinatra & Fitzgerald. Blue Skies, Cheek to Cheek, Fly me to the Moon, Let’s do it and many more. The evening begins with vintage cocktails in the renowned gardens of The Old Vicarage Whixley. The concert takes place in the beautiful Ascension Church and all proceeds from this concert go to the Whixley Heritage Project. Start you weekend in style. Friday 31st May Cocktails from 6.15pm concert 7.45pm. Tickets £10 01423 330474 01423 331419 alternatively email collavoccoro@gmail.com