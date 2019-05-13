When Frank met Ella

3 weeks ago
Please share the news

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 31/05/2019
12:00am

Location
Whixley

Church of the Ascension Whixley
York
North Yorkshire


Join The Collavoce Collective and Musical Director Catherine Field-Leather for an evening celebrating the music of Sinatra & Fitzgerald. Blue Skies, Cheek to Cheek, Fly me to the Moon, Let’s do it and many more. The evening begins with vintage cocktails in the renowned gardens of The Old Vicarage Whixley. The concert takes place in the beautiful Ascension Church and all proceeds from this concert go to the Whixley Heritage Project. Start you weekend in style. Friday 31st May Cocktails from 6.15pm concert 7.45pm. Tickets £10 01423 330474 01423 331419 alternatively email collavoccoro@gmail.com





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*