What’s Next for the NHS?

An ageing population, political turmoil, and staff shortages. These are just three of the issues facing the NHS today as it recovers from a global pandemic, and it’s hard to see how it will take on these issues and more in the next few years. Our expert panel will discuss the future of the NHS, the problems it is currently having to deal with and what new challenges may arise in the coming decade, and most importantly, how it might go about tackling those issues.

General practitioner and media doctor turned historical fiction novelist Dr Hilary Jones has appeared on ITV’s GMTV and Good Morning Britain, and with over 40 years of experience working in the medical field, Jones is well placed to help us predict where we might be headed next.

Stephanie Snow is Professor of Health, History and Policy at the University of Manchester and has directed NHS at 70: The Story of Our Lives since 2017, creating the first digital archive of NHS history.

Dr Julia Grace Patterson is the founder and chief executive of EveryDoctor, the non-profit campaigning organisation established in 2019 with the belief that doctors have the power to end the NHS crisis, use their voices to highlight matters of national importance and demand an overturn of the broken system they work within.

This panel will be chaired by broadcast journalist Gerry Foley.

