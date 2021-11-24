Wetherby Christmas Lights Switch

Date/Time

Date(s) - 25 November 2021

6:30pm - 9:00pm

Location

Wetherby Town Hall

Wetherby

West Yorkshire

LS22 6NE



Wetherby Business Association for their Christmas Lights Switch On in the town.

Sports commentator Bray Law will be comparing the events throughout the evening and football commentator Chris Kamara will be switching on the lights. As well as the market, there will also be a variety of shops and businesses in the Town open throughout the night. A raffle, which will be drawn during the event and several local groups showcasing their talents. There will also be a fairground to keep the young and old entertained.





