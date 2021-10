Date/Time

Date(s) - 13 November 2021

10:00am - 4:00pm

Location

West Park Church

Categories

West Park Church in Harrogate is inviting local traders who can’t attend the Harrogate Christmas Market to attend their Autumn Fair.

It is to be held on Saturday 13 November from 10am – 4pm.

Stalls will be available both inside and outside and anyone interested in exhibiting is asked to contact Alys Allerdyce on 07775 606269 or by email on pipalys@btinternet.com