Wesley Centre Concerts Lunchtime Song Recital – Ashley Riches (bass-baritone) and Joseph Middleton (piano)

Date/Time
Date(s) - 11/05/2020
1:00pm - 2:00pm
Location
Wesley Centre
Oxford St
Harrogate
HG1 1PP
Ashley Riches (bass-baritone) and Joseph Middleton (piano) give a lunchtime song recital on the theme of a musical zoo, made up of
Schubert – Die Forelle
Schumann – Die Lowenbraut
Wolf – Der Rattenfanger
Faure – Le Papillon et la Fleur
De Severac – Les Hiboux
Chabrier – Ballade des Gros Dindons
Ravel – Histoires Naturelles
Quilter – The Sea-Bird
Ireland – The Three Ravens
Howells – King David
Vernon Duke – Ogden Nash’s Musical Zoo
Britten – The Crocodile