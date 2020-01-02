Wesley Centre Concerts Lunchtime Piano Recital

Date/Time
Date(s) - 06/01/2020
1:00pm - 2:00pm

Location
Wesley Centre

Oxford St
Harrogate

HG1 1PP


Alisdair Hogarth is a British-born classical pianist, best known for his creation and direction of the vocal ensemble, The Prince Consort, which focuses on piano-accompanied song. He makes as welcome return to the Wesley Centre as a solo pianist, performing

Sonata No. 38 in F major, HOB XVI:23 – Haydn
Kammer-Fantasie über Carmen, BV 284 – Busoni
Wohin – Rachmaninov
Polka de WR – Rachmaninov
Soirée de Vienne No. 6 – Liszt
Invitation to the Dance – Weber/Tausig

Admission £8 on the door






